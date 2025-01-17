IoTeXPad Price (TEX)
The live price of IoTeXPad (TEX) today is 0.00173623 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IoTeXPad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.05 USD
- IoTeXPad price change within the day is +0.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of IoTeXPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IoTeXPad to USD was $ -0.0000776631.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IoTeXPad to USD was $ -0.0000616080.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IoTeXPad to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000776631
|-4.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000616080
|-3.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IoTeXPad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.60%
+0.62%
+0.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Iotexpad is the first launchpad native to the Iotex ecosystem. Built, launched, and powered by Iotex. A fast, secure, and scalable layer-2 solution on Ethereum. $TEX will ensue to be an integral part of the Iotex ecosystem designated to entail a vast number of services to emerging projects developing on the XRC-20 network. Iotexpad is a top tier incubator for the iotex ecosystem.
