Iota Velocimeter Price (IVM)
The live price of Iota Velocimeter (IVM) today is 1.96 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IVM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Iota Velocimeter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.72K USD
- Iota Velocimeter price change within the day is +0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Iota Velocimeter to USD was $ +0.00470652.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Iota Velocimeter to USD was $ -0.3889698400.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Iota Velocimeter to USD was $ +0.8438823120.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Iota Velocimeter to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00470652
|+0.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.3889698400
|-19.84%
|60 Days
|$ +0.8438823120
|+43.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Iota Velocimeter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.77%
+0.24%
+7.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is a solidly-like DEX on iota. IVM is the reward token of Velocimeter on IOTA. Velocimeter rewards liquidity providers with oIVM, uses veLP as its solidly-veNFT and lets veLP holders direct emissions by voting. Leveraging the ve33 model, voters and LPs earn rewards through protocol emissions, incentives, trading fees, exercise redemption fees - creating a self-sustaining liquidity flywheel...
