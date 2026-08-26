Investor Brand Network Ai Price Today

The live Investor Brand Network Ai (IBNAI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current IBNAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per IBNAI.

Investor Brand Network Ai currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 603,123, with a circulating supply of 1.00B IBNAI. During the last 24 hours, IBNAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, IBNAI moved +0.03% in the last hour and +49.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.29K.

Investor Brand Network Ai (IBNAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 603.12K$ 603.12K $ 603.12K Volume (24H) $ 9.29K$ 9.29K $ 9.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 603.12K$ 603.12K $ 603.12K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Investor Brand Network Ai is $ 603.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.29K. The circulating supply of IBNAI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 603.12K.