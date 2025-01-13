Invesco QQQ Trust Defichain Price (DQQQ)
The live price of Invesco QQQ Trust Defichain (DQQQ) today is 23.88 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DQQQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Invesco QQQ Trust Defichain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Invesco QQQ Trust Defichain price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Invesco QQQ Trust Defichain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Invesco QQQ Trust Defichain to USD was $ +2.9284378320.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Invesco QQQ Trust Defichain to USD was $ +0.9603246480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Invesco QQQ Trust Defichain to USD was $ -18.73979368124409.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +2.9284378320
|+12.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.9603246480
|+4.02%
|90 Days
|$ -18.73979368124409
|-43.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Invesco QQQ Trust Defichain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 DQQQ to AUD
A$38.6856
|1 DQQQ to GBP
￡19.3428
|1 DQQQ to EUR
€23.1636
|1 DQQQ to USD
$23.88
|1 DQQQ to MYR
RM107.46
|1 DQQQ to TRY
₺846.0684
|1 DQQQ to JPY
¥3,762.7716
|1 DQQQ to RUB
₽2,430.2676
|1 DQQQ to INR
₹2,056.3068
|1 DQQQ to IDR
Rp391,475.3472
|1 DQQQ to PHP
₱1,399.8456
|1 DQQQ to EGP
￡E.1,207.134
|1 DQQQ to BRL
R$146.3844
|1 DQQQ to CAD
C$34.3872
|1 DQQQ to BDT
৳2,926.0164
|1 DQQQ to NGN
₦37,138.176
|1 DQQQ to UAH
₴1,014.1836
|1 DQQQ to VES
Bs1,265.64
|1 DQQQ to PKR
Rs6,679.7136
|1 DQQQ to KZT
₸12,661.6536
|1 DQQQ to THB
฿829.1136
|1 DQQQ to TWD
NT$789.234
|1 DQQQ to CHF
Fr21.7308
|1 DQQQ to HKD
HK$185.7864
|1 DQQQ to MAD
.د.م240.9492