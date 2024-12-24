INUGAMES: Meme Gaming Superstars We build play-to-earn crypto meme games, driven by our community feedback. By bringing together enthusiast players, developers, designers and investors, we build games that our community really wants to play, while rewarding and growing the value of every participant in this ecosystem. We already released our first game, ShibaIsland.io, a PVP Coin Battle game. Our next game "Elon Raids Mars" is on the making and has entered pre-launch phase. In the roadmap we have also "Meme Wars" game upcoming, a PVP Battle Royale where you fight quick PVP battles using your favorite meme character.

