interBTC Price (IBTC)
The live price of interBTC (IBTC) today is 95,058 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key interBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 91.49K USD
- interBTC price change within the day is -0.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the IBTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IBTC price information.
During today, the price change of interBTC to USD was $ -619.14908232813.
In the past 30 days, the price change of interBTC to USD was $ -6,599.6392950000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of interBTC to USD was $ +1,012.7384262000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of interBTC to USD was $ +27,295.87867069074.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -619.14908232813
|-0.64%
|30 Days
|$ -6,599.6392950000
|-6.94%
|60 Days
|$ +1,012.7384262000
|+1.07%
|90 Days
|$ +27,295.87867069074
|+40.28%
Discover the latest price analysis of interBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-0.64%
-4.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
interBTC is a 1:1 Bitcoin backed asset that can be used to invest, earn and pay with BTC across the DeFi ecosystem on Polkadot, Ethereum, Cosmos and many more. What makes interBTC unique is the strict dedication to being trustless and decentralized: 1) Secured by Insurance. Vaults lock collateral on the interBTC parachain in various digital assets - in a MakerDAO-inspired multi-collateral system. If Vaults misbehave, their collateral is slashed and users reimbursed. As a user, you only trust that Bitcoin and the DeFi platform you use are secure. 2) Radically Open. Anyone can become a Vault and help secure interBTC, anytime. Yes, you can run your own Vault!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IBTC to AUD
A$153,993.96
|1 IBTC to GBP
￡76,996.98
|1 IBTC to EUR
€92,206.26
|1 IBTC to USD
$95,058
|1 IBTC to MYR
RM427,761
|1 IBTC to TRY
₺3,367,904.94
|1 IBTC to JPY
¥14,983,041.96
|1 IBTC to RUB
₽9,672,151.5
|1 IBTC to INR
₹8,185,444.38
|1 IBTC to IDR
Rp1,558,327,619.52
|1 IBTC to PHP
₱5,572,299.96
|1 IBTC to EGP
￡E.4,805,181.9
|1 IBTC to BRL
R$581,754.96
|1 IBTC to CAD
C$136,883.52
|1 IBTC to BDT
৳11,647,456.74
|1 IBTC to NGN
₦147,834,201.6
|1 IBTC to UAH
₴4,037,113.26
|1 IBTC to VES
Bs5,038,074
|1 IBTC to PKR
Rs26,589,623.76
|1 IBTC to KZT
₸50,401,652.76
|1 IBTC to THB
฿3,300,413.76
|1 IBTC to TWD
NT$3,141,666.9
|1 IBTC to CHF
Fr86,502.78
|1 IBTC to HKD
HK$739,551.24
|1 IBTC to MAD
.د.م959,135.22