intellika AI token aims to revolutionize the platform economy by decentralizing profit-sharing mechanisms through blockchain technology and AI Agents.
In today's platform systems, users contribute significantly to the success of platforms like Meta but receive no share of the advertising revenue. intellika AI ecosystem addresses this by enabling a protocol economy where users are fairly rewarded for their participation.
Our innovative transaction fee distribution ensures continuous rewards to token holders, facilitates token buybacks and burns, enhances liquidity, and supports marketing and CEX listings, driving sustained value growth.
intellika AI (INTAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of intellika AI (INTAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INTAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INTAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
