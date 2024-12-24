INSURANCE Price (INSURANCE)
The live price of INSURANCE (INSURANCE) today is 13.31 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 249.14M USD. INSURANCE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key INSURANCE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.59K USD
- INSURANCE price change within the day is +4.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.70M USD
During today, the price change of INSURANCE to USD was $ +0.534112.
In the past 30 days, the price change of INSURANCE to USD was $ +38.6228728160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of INSURANCE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of INSURANCE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.534112
|+4.18%
|30 Days
|$ +38.6228728160
|+290.18%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of INSURANCE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+4.18%
+21.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We are a team of experienced professionals dedicated to providing comprehensive insurance solutions for the digital and physical asset ecosystem. Our mission is to empower individuals and businesses to operate confidently in an evolving world. We strive to create a secure and reliable environment for all your valuable assets. Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional insurance and the evolving world of digital assets and physical property. We aim to provide accessible, reliable, and comprehensive coverage that empowers our clients to navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape with confidence.
|1 INSURANCE to AUD
A$21.296
|1 INSURANCE to GBP
￡10.5149
|1 INSURANCE to EUR
€12.7776
|1 INSURANCE to USD
$13.31
|1 INSURANCE to MYR
RM59.7619
|1 INSURANCE to TRY
₺468.512
|1 INSURANCE to JPY
¥2,092.0658
|1 INSURANCE to RUB
₽1,347.2382
|1 INSURANCE to INR
₹1,132.9472
|1 INSURANCE to IDR
Rp214,677.3893
|1 INSURANCE to PHP
₱779.3005
|1 INSURANCE to EGP
￡E.679.8748
|1 INSURANCE to BRL
R$82.2558
|1 INSURANCE to CAD
C$19.0333
|1 INSURANCE to BDT
৳1,592.4084
|1 INSURANCE to NGN
₦20,603.6138
|1 INSURANCE to UAH
₴560.0848
|1 INSURANCE to VES
Bs678.81
|1 INSURANCE to PKR
Rs3,712.6914
|1 INSURANCE to KZT
₸6,950.3489
|1 INSURANCE to THB
฿456.3999
|1 INSURANCE to TWD
NT$435.237
|1 INSURANCE to CHF
Fr11.8459
|1 INSURANCE to HKD
HK$103.2856
|1 INSURANCE to MAD
.د.م134.0317