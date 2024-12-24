INN Price (BLOCK INN)
The live price of INN (BLOCK INN) today is 0.01493059 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.64M USD. BLOCK INN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key INN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.63K USD
- INN price change within the day is +15.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 110.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BLOCK INN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BLOCK INN price information.
During today, the price change of INN to USD was $ +0.00200569.
In the past 30 days, the price change of INN to USD was $ +0.0082641651.
In the past 60 days, the price change of INN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of INN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00200569
|+15.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0082641651
|+55.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of INN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.78%
+15.52%
+2.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Block Inn is a blockchain-based platform designed for the real estate rental market, focusing on security, transparency, and crypto payments. It offers short-term rentals, tokenized property investments, and fractional ownership, allowing users to buy "Blocks" of a property and trade them flexibly. Block Inn's smart contracts enable transparent transactions, immutable reviews, and decentralized dispute resolution. Additionally, it includes plans for real-world asset data sales, compliance measures, and community governance, aiming to redefine rental transactions and property investments within Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BLOCK INN to AUD
A$0.023888944
|1 BLOCK INN to GBP
￡0.0117951661
|1 BLOCK INN to EUR
€0.0143333664
|1 BLOCK INN to USD
$0.01493059
|1 BLOCK INN to MYR
RM0.0670383491
|1 BLOCK INN to TRY
₺0.525556768
|1 BLOCK INN to JPY
¥2.3460436067
|1 BLOCK INN to RUB
₽1.5112743198
|1 BLOCK INN to INR
₹1.2707425149
|1 BLOCK INN to IDR
Rp240.8159340277
|1 BLOCK INN to PHP
₱0.8741860445
|1 BLOCK INN to EGP
￡E.0.7625052313
|1 BLOCK INN to BRL
R$0.0924203521
|1 BLOCK INN to CAD
C$0.0213507437
|1 BLOCK INN to BDT
৳1.7862957876
|1 BLOCK INN to NGN
₦23.1122547082
|1 BLOCK INN to UAH
₴0.6282792272
|1 BLOCK INN to VES
Bs0.76146009
|1 BLOCK INN to PKR
Rs4.1647387746
|1 BLOCK INN to KZT
₸7.7966047921
|1 BLOCK INN to THB
฿0.5113727075
|1 BLOCK INN to TWD
NT$0.488230293
|1 BLOCK INN to CHF
Fr0.0132882251
|1 BLOCK INN to HKD
HK$0.1158613784
|1 BLOCK INN to MAD
.د.م0.1503510413