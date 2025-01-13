Ink Fantom Price (INK)
The live price of Ink Fantom (INK) today is 0.206593 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. INK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ink Fantom Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.46 USD
- Ink Fantom price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Ink Fantom to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ink Fantom to USD was $ -0.0121723149.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ink Fantom to USD was $ +0.4114845207.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ink Fantom to USD was $ +0.00995896606511124.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0121723149
|-5.89%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4114845207
|+199.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00995896606511124
|+5.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ink Fantom: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Cryptolink has built a cross-chain messaging technology which allows a user to send any form of data from one chain to another chain. What makes your project unique? Technology makes us the fastest and have innovated new applications using this technology that is novel and disrupting the space. History of your project. The project started about 2 years ago and we have been working since to get the V2 out. Now that the V2 is released, we are working on the V3. What’s next for your project? We are focusing on sales and upgrading the token to V3. What can your token be used for? The $paper token is used to bridge from one chain to another. The $Ink token was a governance token. The $Ink token staked will received rewards.
|1 INK to AUD
A$0.33468066
|1 INK to GBP
￡0.16734033
|1 INK to EUR
€0.20039521
|1 INK to USD
$0.206593
|1 INK to MYR
RM0.9296685
|1 INK to TRY
₺7.31958999
|1 INK to JPY
¥32.56318866
|1 INK to RUB
₽21.02083775
|1 INK to INR
₹17.78972323
|1 INK to IDR
Rp3,386.76994992
|1 INK to PHP
₱12.11048166
|1 INK to EGP
￡E.10.44327615
|1 INK to BRL
R$1.26434916
|1 INK to CAD
C$0.29749392
|1 INK to BDT
৳25.31384029
|1 INK to NGN
₦321.2934336
|1 INK to UAH
₴8.77400471
|1 INK to VES
Bs10.949429
|1 INK to PKR
Rs57.78819396
|1 INK to KZT
₸109.53974046
|1 INK to THB
฿7.17290896
|1 INK to TWD
NT$6.82789865
|1 INK to CHF
Fr0.18799963
|1 INK to HKD
HK$1.60729354
|1 INK to MAD
.د.م2.08452337