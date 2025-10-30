Infinitar Governance Token (IGT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00259342 24H High $ 0.00301045 All Time High $ 0.680328 Lowest Price $ 0.00224626 Price Change (1H) -0.36% Price Change (1D) -13.12% Price Change (7D) -14.49%

Infinitar Governance Token (IGT) real-time price is $0.00259655. Over the past 24 hours, IGT traded between a low of $ 0.00259342 and a high of $ 0.00301045, showing active market volatility. IGT's all-time high price is $ 0.680328, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00224626.

In terms of short-term performance, IGT has changed by -0.36% over the past hour, -13.12% over 24 hours, and -14.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Infinitar Governance Token (IGT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.22M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.60M Circulation Supply 468.53M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Infinitar Governance Token is $ 1.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IGT is 468.53M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.60M.