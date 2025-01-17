Indian Shiba Inu Price (INDSHIB)
The live price of Indian Shiba Inu (INDSHIB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. INDSHIB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Indian Shiba Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.52 USD
- Indian Shiba Inu price change within the day is +1.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the INDSHIB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INDSHIB price information.
During today, the price change of Indian Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Indian Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Indian Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Indian Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+1.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Indian Shiba Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
+1.85%
-1.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Indian Shiba is the fastest growing crypto community in India. By combining the power of memes and charitability, Indian Shiba aims to be the most known and most used cryptocurrency not just in India, but in the world. Indian Shiba token is built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a smart code that makes it safe to invest. Indian Shiba Inu tokens are not aided by the government of India and RBI. The purpose of the project has roots to the medical background, since our founders our from that industry, Indian Shiba aims to provide financial support in healthcare. Indian Shiba's core vision is to organize and support various projects including but not limited to ■ Blood donation camps ■ Eye camps ■ Blood testing ■ Telemedicine ■ Basic healthcare facilities to the underprivileged. The function of Indian Shiba also aims to provide free and better education to the poor community. In the near future, we are planning to work on NFT marketplace, Decentralized exchange and more."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INDSHIB to AUD
A$--
|1 INDSHIB to GBP
￡--
|1 INDSHIB to EUR
€--
|1 INDSHIB to USD
$--
|1 INDSHIB to MYR
RM--
|1 INDSHIB to TRY
₺--
|1 INDSHIB to JPY
¥--
|1 INDSHIB to RUB
₽--
|1 INDSHIB to INR
₹--
|1 INDSHIB to IDR
Rp--
|1 INDSHIB to PHP
₱--
|1 INDSHIB to EGP
￡E.--
|1 INDSHIB to BRL
R$--
|1 INDSHIB to CAD
C$--
|1 INDSHIB to BDT
৳--
|1 INDSHIB to NGN
₦--
|1 INDSHIB to UAH
₴--
|1 INDSHIB to VES
Bs--
|1 INDSHIB to PKR
Rs--
|1 INDSHIB to KZT
₸--
|1 INDSHIB to THB
฿--
|1 INDSHIB to TWD
NT$--
|1 INDSHIB to CHF
Fr--
|1 INDSHIB to HKD
HK$--
|1 INDSHIB to MAD
.د.م--