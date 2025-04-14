Indian Premier League Fan Token Price (IPL)
The live price of Indian Premier League Fan Token (IPL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.08K USD. IPL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Indian Premier League Fan Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Indian Premier League Fan Token price change within the day is +0.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.94M USD
During today, the price change of Indian Premier League Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Indian Premier League Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Indian Premier League Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Indian Premier League Fan Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.81%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Indian Premier League Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.00%
+0.81%
-42.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The IPL Fan Token is a digital token created for fans of the Indian Premier League and its teams. It rewards loyalty and engagement through interactive features including polls, predictions, trivia, and token-based rewards. Built with a long-term vision, the token is designed to keep supporters connected to the IPL throughout the year and across all future seasons, offering new and ongoing ways for fans to participate beyond match days.
