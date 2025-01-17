Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index Price (ETH2X)
The live price of Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index (ETH2X) today is 62.1 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ETH2X to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 176.02K USD
- Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index price change within the day is +2.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index to USD was $ +1.23.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index to USD was $ -14.6607543000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index to USD was $ +5.4283410900.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index to USD was $ +18.91992502074997.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.23
|+2.02%
|30 Days
|$ -14.6607543000
|-23.60%
|60 Days
|$ +5.4283410900
|+8.74%
|90 Days
|$ +18.91992502074997
|+43.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+2.02%
+3.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Index Coop Ethereum 2x Index (ETH2x) provides 2x leveraged exposure to ETH on Ethereum mainnet. ETH2x represents an over-collateralized debt position in Aave V3 that enables amplified exposure ETH by tracking a target leverage ratio of 2.0x and rebalancing as prices change.
|1 ETH2X to AUD
A$99.36
|1 ETH2X to GBP
￡50.922
|1 ETH2X to EUR
€60.237
|1 ETH2X to USD
$62.1
|1 ETH2X to MYR
RM279.45
|1 ETH2X to TRY
₺2,207.655
|1 ETH2X to JPY
¥9,660.276
|1 ETH2X to RUB
₽6,390.09
|1 ETH2X to INR
₹5,377.86
|1 ETH2X to IDR
Rp1,018,032.624
|1 ETH2X to PHP
₱3,639.06
|1 ETH2X to EGP
￡E.3,128.598
|1 ETH2X to BRL
R$375.705
|1 ETH2X to CAD
C$89.424
|1 ETH2X to BDT
৳7,550.118
|1 ETH2X to NGN
₦96,577.92
|1 ETH2X to UAH
₴2,619.378
|1 ETH2X to VES
Bs3,353.4
|1 ETH2X to PKR
Rs17,322.174
|1 ETH2X to KZT
₸32,944.05
|1 ETH2X to THB
฿2,137.482
|1 ETH2X to TWD
NT$2,043.711
|1 ETH2X to CHF
Fr56.511
|1 ETH2X to HKD
HK$483.138
|1 ETH2X to MAD
.د.م624.726