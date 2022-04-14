INCUM (INCUM) Information

INCUM is an innovative cryptocurrency token designed to generate automatic passive income for its holders. By simply holding at least 100,000 INCUM tokens, users receive hourly distributions directly into their wallets, derived from a 5% tax applied to all transactions (buys, sells, and transfers).

This unique mechanism encourages long-term holding, provides effortless hourly earnings, and rewards committed community members. With 100% liquidity, no team allocations, and complete transparency, INCUM offers a straightforward way for crypto investors to enjoy consistent and compounding passive returns.