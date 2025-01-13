Increment Price (INCR)
The live price of Increment (INCR) today is 0.00514807 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. INCR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Increment Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.61 USD
- Increment price change within the day is -0.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Increment to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Increment to USD was $ -0.0009390167.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Increment to USD was $ -0.0009919460.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Increment to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009390167
|-18.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009919460
|-19.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Increment: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.23%
-18.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A decentralized AMM liquidity protocol for perpetual swaps, featuring automatically concentrated liquidity, dynamic fees and parametrizable pools.
