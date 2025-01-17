INCASWAP Price (INCA)
The live price of INCASWAP (INCA) today is 10.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.50M USD. INCA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key INCASWAP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 130.49K USD
- INCASWAP price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 950.00K USD
Get real-time price updates of the INCA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate INCA price information.
During today, the price change of INCASWAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of INCASWAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of INCASWAP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of INCASWAP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of INCASWAP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Inca Swap Ecosystem Inca Swap is an innovative DeFi ecosystem that combines efficiency, security and interoperability, functioning as a multichain DEX integrated with solutions such as NFTs and a bridge between networks. Focused on MatChain, the project offers fast transactions, low fees and an optimized decentralized experience. DEX on MatChain MatChain's scalable infrastructure allows Inca Swap to provide efficient and cost-effective exchanges. With EVM compatibility, the platform guarantees support for multiple tokens and high performance, ideal for traders and liquidity providers. Inca NFTs NFTs play an important role in the ecosystem, offering utility and exclusivity: Exclusive Benefits: Discounts, early access to features and special rewards. Marketplace: Direct NFT transactions on MatChain with reduced fees. Engagement: Exclusive drops for premium NFT holders. MatChain to BSC Bridge The MatChain to Binance Smart Chain (BSC) connectivity expands the reach of Inca Swap. The bridge facilitates fast and secure transfers between networks, promoting interoperability, increased liquidity and competitive costs. Inca Token The Inca Token is the heart of the ecosystem, acting as a governance and benefit tool. It offers Fee discounts and higher returns in liquidity pools. Staking and farming incentives for liquidity retention. Optimized Performance: Fast and cost-effective swaps on MatChain. Multichain Connectivity: Efficient bridge with BSC. Inca Pix: The Web3 Gateway Inca Pix is a groundbreaking feature that bridges the Brazilian Pix payment system to the Web3 ecosystem on MatChain.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 INCA to AUD
A$16.1
|1 INCA to GBP
￡8.2
|1 INCA to EUR
€9.7
|1 INCA to USD
$10
|1 INCA to MYR
RM45
|1 INCA to TRY
₺355.5
|1 INCA to JPY
¥1,557.1
|1 INCA to RUB
₽1,036.2
|1 INCA to INR
₹865.9
|1 INCA to IDR
Rp163,934.4
|1 INCA to PHP
₱585.7
|1 INCA to EGP
￡E.503.9
|1 INCA to BRL
R$60.5
|1 INCA to CAD
C$14.4
|1 INCA to BDT
৳1,215.8
|1 INCA to NGN
₦15,552
|1 INCA to UAH
₴421.8
|1 INCA to VES
Bs540
|1 INCA to PKR
Rs2,789.4
|1 INCA to KZT
₸5,305
|1 INCA to THB
฿344.5
|1 INCA to TWD
NT$329
|1 INCA to CHF
Fr9.1
|1 INCA to HKD
HK$77.8
|1 INCA to MAD
.د.م100.6