INC Reward Service (IRS) is a deflationary token in the Pulseium ecosystem with an Auto-LP mechanism which rewards holders and liquidity providers with INC (the PulseX farm reward token) while burning supply and increasing burned liquidity from trading fees. Liquidity providers may farm with their LP tokens in our non-custodial layered liquid staking farms to earn IRS. The ecosystem is tied directly to PulseChain core tokens via liquidity while rewarding the holders and LP's with PulseChain core tokens.