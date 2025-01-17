Immutable Price (DARA)
The live price of Immutable (DARA) today is 0.0031715 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DARA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Immutable Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.71 USD
- Immutable price change within the day is +1.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Immutable to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Immutable to USD was $ -0.0000037131.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Immutable to USD was $ -0.0002019338.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Immutable to USD was $ -0.000314098403809195.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000037131
|-0.11%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002019338
|-6.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000314098403809195
|-9.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Immutable: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.04%
+3.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Immutable picks the best available technologies to create simple products like DARA that anyone in the world can use for free to save their data to IPFS using an innovative profit-sharing decentralized freemium model with DAO and incubator. DARA token is used to pay for premium services, vote in the decentralized incubator, and enjoy profit-sharing rewards.
|1 DARA to AUD
A$0.0050744
|1 DARA to GBP
￡0.00260063
|1 DARA to EUR
€0.003076355
|1 DARA to USD
$0.0031715
|1 DARA to MYR
RM0.01427175
|1 DARA to TRY
₺0.112746825
|1 DARA to JPY
¥0.49335854
|1 DARA to RUB
₽0.32634735
|1 DARA to INR
₹0.2746519
|1 DARA to IDR
Rp51.99179496
|1 DARA to PHP
₱0.1858499
|1 DARA to EGP
￡E.0.15978017
|1 DARA to BRL
R$0.019187575
|1 DARA to CAD
C$0.00456696
|1 DARA to BDT
৳0.38559097
|1 DARA to NGN
₦4.9323168
|1 DARA to UAH
₴0.13377387
|1 DARA to VES
Bs0.171261
|1 DARA to PKR
Rs0.88465821
|1 DARA to KZT
₸1.68248075
|1 DARA to THB
฿0.10916303
|1 DARA to TWD
NT$0.104374065
|1 DARA to CHF
Fr0.002886065
|1 DARA to HKD
HK$0.02467427
|1 DARA to MAD
.د.م0.03190529