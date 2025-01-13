IMAYC Price (IMAYC)
The live price of IMAYC (IMAYC) today is 0.730334 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IMAYC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IMAYC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.56 USD
- IMAYC price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of IMAYC to USD was $ +0.00017452.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IMAYC to USD was $ -0.3209644110.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IMAYC to USD was $ +0.1666245335.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IMAYC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00017452
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ -0.3209644110
|-43.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1666245335
|+22.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IMAYC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.02%
-31.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The MUTANT APE YACHT CLUB is a collection of up to 20,000 Mutant Apes that can only be created by exposing an existing Bored Ape to a vial of MUTANT SERUM or by minting a Mutant Ape in the public sale.
