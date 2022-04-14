IguVerse IGU (IGU) Tokenomics
IguVerse is a Web3 application that connects the worlds of crypto and social media to let pet owners and pet lovers from all over the world earn rewards with their social media activities. IguVerse connects real social media users and advertisers to create native & reliable advertising made possible with a decentralized ad platform being built on the basis of our gamified app.
In the past, pet lovers had no ability to monetise their social media without having a big following while their data has been being sold and bought with little oversight from them. Our app challenges this standard — now everyone can earn by doing simple tasks they love doing anyway!
It’s a SocialFi solution that is using the power of AI to the fullest extent. We’re the first among blockchain projects who managed to utilize the power of state-of-the-art AI models. The models used in the IguVerse app are able to create high-quality art that rivals that of traditional artists. IguVererse redefines the whole concept of NFT using AI / ML technologies. Unique user-generated NFTs will become the new standard NFT 2.0, dethroning faceless collections.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of IGU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many IGU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.