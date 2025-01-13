Ignore Fud Price (4TOKEN)
The live price of Ignore Fud (4TOKEN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.23K USD. 4TOKEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ignore Fud Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.03 USD
- Ignore Fud price change within the day is -2.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 22.48B USD
Get real-time price updates of the 4TOKEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate 4TOKEN price information.
During today, the price change of Ignore Fud to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ignore Fud to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ignore Fud to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ignore Fud to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-35.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-2.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ignore Fud: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
-2.79%
-25.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? 4TOKEN A new kind of meme token that supports DeFi and Blockchain innovations. What makes your project unique? 4TOKEN is a hold-to-earn token, where we can earn USDT just by holding it. You need to hold at least 400k 4TOKENs to be eligible. The USDT reflections and rewards earned by holders come from the taxes generated from sold 4TOKENs. 2nd, 4TOKEN has an 8% sales tax. This is to encourage the people to hold on to their 4TOKEN with us for long term while we fulfill the use cases that will benefit the whole community Nevertheless, if they decide to sell, it will still help the community through the sell tax and beneficial to the whole ecosystem. You know why? Because of the 8% sell tax, wherein: 3% goes to reflections or rewards for holders. 2% will be added to 4TOKEN/CORE liquidity. This is an auto-LP mechanism to ensure that we have enough liquidity in the long run. 2% will be burned to help reduce the supply of 4TOKEN. Note that this is an auto-burn mechanism. 1% will be converted to CORE for operational expenses and the growth fund to build utilities. History of your project. The Ignore Fud Project was created to help Coredao, Binance, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole get more people to use and adopt cryptocurrencies. We provide a community-centric meme ecosystem, a unique hold to earn with exposure to a large and strong community of users What’s next for your project? A meme token at first. But in the future, we will create the following use cases to support DeFi and Blockchain innovations We will build or make a Blockchain Validator/Staking Node like CORE Staking Node, ADA Staking Node, BNB Staking Node, Cosmos Staking Node, New Blockchains with Staking Node, and even other potential Tokens that earn staking rewards. What can your token be used for? Hold To Earn
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 4TOKEN to AUD
A$--
|1 4TOKEN to GBP
￡--
|1 4TOKEN to EUR
€--
|1 4TOKEN to USD
$--
|1 4TOKEN to MYR
RM--
|1 4TOKEN to TRY
₺--
|1 4TOKEN to JPY
¥--
|1 4TOKEN to RUB
₽--
|1 4TOKEN to INR
₹--
|1 4TOKEN to IDR
Rp--
|1 4TOKEN to PHP
₱--
|1 4TOKEN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 4TOKEN to BRL
R$--
|1 4TOKEN to CAD
C$--
|1 4TOKEN to BDT
৳--
|1 4TOKEN to NGN
₦--
|1 4TOKEN to UAH
₴--
|1 4TOKEN to VES
Bs--
|1 4TOKEN to PKR
Rs--
|1 4TOKEN to KZT
₸--
|1 4TOKEN to THB
฿--
|1 4TOKEN to TWD
NT$--
|1 4TOKEN to CHF
Fr--
|1 4TOKEN to HKD
HK$--
|1 4TOKEN to MAD
.د.م--