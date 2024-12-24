IDCHAIN Price (DCT)
The live price of IDCHAIN (DCT) today is 0.0032953 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 177.10K USD. DCT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IDCHAIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 630.60 USD
- IDCHAIN price change within the day is +5.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 53.63M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DCT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DCT price information.
During today, the price change of IDCHAIN to USD was $ +0.00016699.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IDCHAIN to USD was $ -0.0029353698.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IDCHAIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IDCHAIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00016699
|+5.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0029353698
|-89.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IDCHAIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.30%
+5.34%
-79.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Purpose IDCHAIN (DCT) was created to address key challenges in digital identity verification and event ticketing. By leveraging blockchain’s decentralized nature, IDCHAIN aims to provide a secure and transparent solution for managing identities and verifying ticket authenticity. Its primary goal is to eliminate reliance on intermediaries in these areas, thereby reducing fraud, ensuring data privacy, and giving users control over their personal information. Function IDCHAIN operates on a decentralized Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and masternode-based blockchain network, which allows for efficient transaction validation and enhanced network security. Through its PoS and masternode architecture, IDCHAIN achieves a balance between energy efficiency, scalability, and reliability. This consensus model enables IDCHAIN to validate transactions securely, support decentralized governance, and facilitate an eco-friendly blockchain infrastructure that minimizes energy consumption compared to traditional systems. Utility The DCT token serves as the core currency within the IDCHAIN ecosystem, empowering users to engage in various platform activities: Identity Management: Users can manage and verify their digital identities securely on the IDCHAIN network, safeguarding their data privacy and autonomy. Event Ticketing: DCT facilitates a transparent, blockchain-based ticketing system, enabling users to authenticate and manage tickets without the risk of fraud or counterfeit. Community-Driven Governance: DCT supports a community-led governance model where masternode operators can vote on network decisions, ensuring that the platform evolves according to user needs and interests.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DCT to AUD
A$0.00527248
|1 DCT to GBP
￡0.002603287
|1 DCT to EUR
€0.003163488
|1 DCT to USD
$0.0032953
|1 DCT to MYR
RM0.014795897
|1 DCT to TRY
₺0.11599456
|1 DCT to JPY
¥0.51769163
|1 DCT to RUB
₽0.333550266
|1 DCT to INR
₹0.280397077
|1 DCT to IDR
Rp53.149992559
|1 DCT to PHP
₱0.192808003
|1 DCT to EGP
￡E.0.168323924
|1 DCT to BRL
R$0.020397907
|1 DCT to CAD
C$0.004712279
|1 DCT to BDT
৳0.394249692
|1 DCT to NGN
₦5.101058494
|1 DCT to UAH
₴0.138666224
|1 DCT to VES
Bs0.1680603
|1 DCT to PKR
Rs0.919190982
|1 DCT to KZT
₸1.720772707
|1 DCT to THB
฿0.113127649
|1 DCT to TWD
NT$0.10775631
|1 DCT to CHF
Fr0.002932817
|1 DCT to HKD
HK$0.025571528
|1 DCT to MAD
.د.م0.033183671