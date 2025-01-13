IAzuki Price (IAZUKI)
The live price of IAzuki (IAZUKI) today is 3.46 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. IAZUKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IAzuki Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.37 USD
- IAzuki price change within the day is +0.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the IAZUKI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IAZUKI price information.
During today, the price change of IAzuki to USD was $ +0.01967393.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IAzuki to USD was $ +0.2531650860.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IAzuki to USD was $ +4.8922258260.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IAzuki to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01967393
|+0.57%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2531650860
|+7.32%
|60 Days
|$ +4.8922258260
|+141.39%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of IAzuki: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.57%
-6.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It is well known that the top tier of NFT has long suffered from high prices and low liquidity. To solve this problem Gate.io creatively proposed a solution with NFT Fraction Token. The top NFT anchored in this issue is: Azuki. Azuki starts with a collection of 10,000 avatars that give you membership access to The Garden: a corner of the internet where artists, builders, and web3 enthusiasts meet to create a decentralized future. Azuki holders receive access to exclusive drops, experiences, and more. In the future, Gate.io plans to support even more top-tier NFT's, so let's see!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 IAZUKI to AUD
A$5.6052
|1 IAZUKI to GBP
￡2.8026
|1 IAZUKI to EUR
€3.3562
|1 IAZUKI to USD
$3.46
|1 IAZUKI to MYR
RM15.5354
|1 IAZUKI to TRY
₺122.5878
|1 IAZUKI to JPY
¥546.2302
|1 IAZUKI to RUB
₽352.401
|1 IAZUKI to INR
₹298.1482
|1 IAZUKI to IDR
Rp56,721.3024
|1 IAZUKI to PHP
₱204.14
|1 IAZUKI to EGP
￡E.175.076
|1 IAZUKI to BRL
R$21.1752
|1 IAZUKI to CAD
C$4.9824
|1 IAZUKI to BDT
৳423.9538
|1 IAZUKI to NGN
₦5,389.3998
|1 IAZUKI to UAH
₴146.9462
|1 IAZUKI to VES
Bs183.38
|1 IAZUKI to PKR
Rs967.8312
|1 IAZUKI to KZT
₸1,834.5612
|1 IAZUKI to THB
฿120.2696
|1 IAZUKI to TWD
NT$114.5606
|1 IAZUKI to CHF
Fr3.1486
|1 IAZUKI to HKD
HK$26.9188
|1 IAZUKI to MAD
.د.م34.9114