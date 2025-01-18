Hyperbolic Protocol Price (HYPE)
The live price of Hyperbolic Protocol (HYPE) today is 0.00600126 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HYPE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hyperbolic Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 168.72 USD
- Hyperbolic Protocol price change within the day is +3.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Hyperbolic Protocol to USD was $ +0.00021019.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hyperbolic Protocol to USD was $ -0.0022623856.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hyperbolic Protocol to USD was $ +0.0002027543.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hyperbolic Protocol to USD was $ -0.000433663530698568.
|Today
|$ +0.00021019
|+3.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0022623856
|-37.69%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002027543
|+3.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000433663530698568
|-6.73%
What is the project about? Using HYPE, borrowers can put up collateral (i.e. crypto assets) to borrow ETH to be paid back over time. From unexpected expenses to leveraging holdings for new investments, HYPE allows an individual to obtain and utilize liquid capital while maintaining their position in an asset without having to sell said asset. What makes your project unique? Hyperbolic Protocol (HYPE) is the first-of-its-kind 100% fully on-chain collateralized lending protocol that leverages built-in Uniswap V3 TWAPs and automated variable APRs and protocol fee generation to support investor yield maximization, protocol growth, and ultimately sustainability. History of your project. Launched today, June 12th What’s next for your project? Add additional functionality, onboarding new investors, expanding exposure. What can your token be used for? Holders of HYPE receive real yield in ETH that is collected from all fees accumulated from protocol usage. No staking is required.
|1 HYPE to AUD
A$0.0096620286
|1 HYPE to GBP
￡0.0049210332
|1 HYPE to EUR
€0.0058212222
|1 HYPE to USD
$0.00600126
|1 HYPE to MYR
RM0.02700567
|1 HYPE to TRY
₺0.2134048056
|1 HYPE to JPY
¥0.9372167742
|1 HYPE to RUB
₽0.61512915
|1 HYPE to INR
₹0.519709116
|1 HYPE to IDR
Rp98.3812957344
|1 HYPE to PHP
₱0.3507136344
|1 HYPE to EGP
￡E.0.3024034914
|1 HYPE to BRL
R$0.0363676356
|1 HYPE to CAD
C$0.0086418144
|1 HYPE to BDT
৳0.72915309
|1 HYPE to NGN
₦9.3477426138
|1 HYPE to UAH
₴0.2527130586
|1 HYPE to VES
Bs0.32406804
|1 HYPE to PKR
Rs1.6730312628
|1 HYPE to KZT
₸3.1853487828
|1 HYPE to THB
฿0.2068034196
|1 HYPE to TWD
NT$0.1972014036
|1 HYPE to CHF
Fr0.0054611466
|1 HYPE to HKD
HK$0.0466898028
|1 HYPE to MAD
.د.م0.0602526504