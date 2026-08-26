Hylo Staked SOL Price Today

The live Hylo Staked SOL (HYLOSOL) price today is $ 104.32, with a 3.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYLOSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 104.32 per HYLOSOL.

Hylo Staked SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 18,409,818, with a circulating supply of 176.47K HYLOSOL. During the last 24 hours, HYLOSOL traded between $ 102.96 (low) and $ 109.9 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 109,632, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HYLOSOL moved +0.24% in the last hour and +26.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.01K.

Hylo Staked SOL (HYLOSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.41M$ 18.41M $ 18.41M Volume (24H) $ 30.01K$ 30.01K $ 30.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.41M$ 18.41M $ 18.41M Circulation Supply 176.47K 176.47K 176.47K Total Supply 176,470.404943973 176,470.404943973 176,470.404943973

The current Market Cap of Hylo Staked SOL is $ 18.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.01K. The circulating supply of HYLOSOL is 176.47K, with a total supply of 176470.404943973. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.41M.