Hydro Staked INJ Price (HINJ)
The live price of Hydro Staked INJ (HINJ) today is 24.05 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HINJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hydro Staked INJ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.30K USD
- Hydro Staked INJ price change within the day is +9.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HINJ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HINJ price information.
During today, the price change of Hydro Staked INJ to USD was $ +2.13.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hydro Staked INJ to USD was $ -1.7839953300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hydro Staked INJ to USD was $ -1.3449553650.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hydro Staked INJ to USD was $ +2.699622160615465.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2.13
|+9.72%
|30 Days
|$ -1.7839953300
|-7.41%
|60 Days
|$ -1.3449553650
|-5.59%
|90 Days
|$ +2.699622160615465
|+12.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hydro Staked INJ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.88%
+9.72%
+14.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
hINJ is the liquid staking token (LST) for the INJ token, created by Hydro Protocol on the Injective blockchain
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HINJ to AUD
A$38.48
|1 HINJ to GBP
￡19.721
|1 HINJ to EUR
€23.3285
|1 HINJ to USD
$24.05
|1 HINJ to MYR
RM108.225
|1 HINJ to TRY
₺854.9775
|1 HINJ to JPY
¥3,741.218
|1 HINJ to RUB
₽2,474.745
|1 HINJ to INR
₹2,082.73
|1 HINJ to IDR
Rp394,262.232
|1 HINJ to PHP
₱1,409.33
|1 HINJ to EGP
￡E.1,211.639
|1 HINJ to BRL
R$145.5025
|1 HINJ to CAD
C$34.632
|1 HINJ to BDT
৳2,923.999
|1 HINJ to NGN
₦37,402.56
|1 HINJ to UAH
₴1,014.429
|1 HINJ to VES
Bs1,298.7
|1 HINJ to PKR
Rs6,708.507
|1 HINJ to KZT
₸12,758.525
|1 HINJ to THB
฿827.801
|1 HINJ to TWD
NT$791.4855
|1 HINJ to CHF
Fr21.8855
|1 HINJ to HKD
HK$187.109
|1 HINJ to MAD
.د.م241.943