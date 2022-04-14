Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hunny Finance (HUNNY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Information PancakeHunny is the newest DeFi yield aggregator built on BSC, our aim is to provide users with the most convenient way of yield farming, at the same time, optimising their returns and creating a fun and engaging experience for all users through our integrated games such as HunnyPoker. We are constantly curating the best yield farms for our users. Official Website: https://pancakehunny.finance/ Buy HUNNY Now!

Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hunny Finance (HUNNY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 250.35K $ 250.35K $ 250.35K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 75.66M $ 75.66M $ 75.66M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 330.88K $ 330.88K $ 330.88K All-Time High: $ 1.94 $ 1.94 $ 1.94 All-Time Low: $ 0.00134128 $ 0.00134128 $ 0.00134128 Current Price: $ 0.00328369 $ 0.00328369 $ 0.00328369 Learn more about Hunny Finance (HUNNY) price

Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hunny Finance (HUNNY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HUNNY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HUNNY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HUNNY's tokenomics, explore HUNNY token's live price!

