What is House (HOUSE)

What is the project about? House Money is a Telegram Bot based Sportsbook. A full desktop client is already in the works. Innovate in the gamblefi space with products that people actually use is the ultimate goal. The initial Bot goes live tomorrow, August 4th. What makes your project unique? One of the first sportsbooks available right in telegram. Building unique betting markets that are exclusive to House Money is the major differentiator. Leveraged indexs on the volatility of sports games as a derivative of in game betting is development. Merging the world of trading and gambling. History of your project. House Money launched on August 3rd. $1M in 24h volume with no marketing, presales, or airdrops to influencers. The telegram bot and other products have been in development for a couple months now. House Money is a team made up of developers and product / growth leads. What’s next for your project? The Telegram Bot launches tomorrow, August 4th. The team is aiming to ship multiple updates + new products over the next few months. The next product will be a mix of leverage trading and sports betting. What can your token be used for? $HOUSE will have multiple use-cases: - Revenue share model where users can "be the house" and earn a share of the profits from lost bets - Holding 1% or more will give holders a free bet each month - Potential fee split / reflections - Entered in a lottery - Used as currency on the sportsbook

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

House (HOUSE) Resource Official Website