House Price (HOUSE)
The live price of House (HOUSE) today is 0.093217 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HOUSE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key House Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.92 USD
- House price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of House to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of House to USD was $ -0.0134806510.
In the past 60 days, the price change of House to USD was $ +0.0075731168.
In the past 90 days, the price change of House to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0134806510
|-14.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0075731168
|+8.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of House: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? House Money is a Telegram Bot based Sportsbook. A full desktop client is already in the works. Innovate in the gamblefi space with products that people actually use is the ultimate goal. The initial Bot goes live tomorrow, August 4th. What makes your project unique? One of the first sportsbooks available right in telegram. Building unique betting markets that are exclusive to House Money is the major differentiator. Leveraged indexs on the volatility of sports games as a derivative of in game betting is development. Merging the world of trading and gambling. History of your project. House Money launched on August 3rd. $1M in 24h volume with no marketing, presales, or airdrops to influencers. The telegram bot and other products have been in development for a couple months now. House Money is a team made up of developers and product / growth leads. What’s next for your project? The Telegram Bot launches tomorrow, August 4th. The team is aiming to ship multiple updates + new products over the next few months. The next product will be a mix of leverage trading and sports betting. What can your token be used for? $HOUSE will have multiple use-cases: - Revenue share model where users can "be the house" and earn a share of the profits from lost bets - Holding 1% or more will give holders a free bet each month - Potential fee split / reflections - Entered in a lottery - Used as currency on the sportsbook
|1 HOUSE to AUD
A$0.15101154
|1 HOUSE to GBP
￡0.07550577
|1 HOUSE to EUR
€0.09042049
|1 HOUSE to USD
$0.093217
|1 HOUSE to MYR
RM0.4194765
|1 HOUSE to TRY
₺3.30267831
|1 HOUSE to JPY
¥14.69752439
|1 HOUSE to RUB
₽9.48203324
|1 HOUSE to INR
₹8.02691587
|1 HOUSE to IDR
Rp1,528.14729648
|1 HOUSE to PHP
₱5.46438054
|1 HOUSE to EGP
￡E.4.71118718
|1 HOUSE to BRL
R$0.57142021
|1 HOUSE to CAD
C$0.13423248
|1 HOUSE to BDT
৳11.42187901
|1 HOUSE to NGN
₦144.9710784
|1 HOUSE to UAH
₴3.95892599
|1 HOUSE to VES
Bs4.940501
|1 HOUSE to PKR
Rs26.07465924
|1 HOUSE to KZT
₸49.42551774
|1 HOUSE to THB
฿3.23556207
|1 HOUSE to TWD
NT$3.08082185
|1 HOUSE to CHF
Fr0.08482747
|1 HOUSE to HKD
HK$0.72522826
|1 HOUSE to MAD
.د.م0.94055953