HOT BOXY Price (BOXY)
The live price of HOT BOXY (BOXY) today is 0.062105 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BOXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HOT BOXY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.96K USD
- HOT BOXY price change within the day is -3.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BOXY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOXY price information.
During today, the price change of HOT BOXY to USD was $ -0.00243556134100424.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HOT BOXY to USD was $ +0.0285411414.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HOT BOXY to USD was $ +0.0162624799.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HOT BOXY to USD was $ +0.019881591005389824.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00243556134100424
|-3.77%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0285411414
|+45.96%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0162624799
|+26.19%
|90 Days
|$ +0.019881591005389824
|+47.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of HOT BOXY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.00%
-3.77%
-14.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
High-quality boxes created with AI and governed by DAO. Next-generation cardboard makes our boxes incredibly valuable and secure, because cybersecurity and privacy is our main advantage. That's why you can find incredibly valuable rewards in these boxes. Our mission is to provide a box to every person in this world. With DePIN technology, we have built a network of boxes that will help realize our plan.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BOXY to AUD
A$0.099368
|1 BOXY to GBP
￡0.0509261
|1 BOXY to EUR
€0.06024185
|1 BOXY to USD
$0.062105
|1 BOXY to MYR
RM0.2794725
|1 BOXY to TRY
₺2.20783275
|1 BOXY to JPY
¥9.6610538
|1 BOXY to RUB
₽6.3906045
|1 BOXY to INR
₹5.378293
|1 BOXY to IDR
Rp1,018.1145912
|1 BOXY to PHP
₱3.639353
|1 BOXY to EGP
￡E.3.1288499
|1 BOXY to BRL
R$0.37573525
|1 BOXY to CAD
C$0.0894312
|1 BOXY to BDT
৳7.5507259
|1 BOXY to NGN
₦96.585696
|1 BOXY to UAH
₴2.6195889
|1 BOXY to VES
Bs3.35367
|1 BOXY to PKR
Rs17.3235687
|1 BOXY to KZT
₸32.9467025
|1 BOXY to THB
฿2.1376541
|1 BOXY to TWD
NT$2.04387555
|1 BOXY to CHF
Fr0.05651555
|1 BOXY to HKD
HK$0.4831769
|1 BOXY to MAD
.د.م0.6247763