Host AI Price (HOSTAI)
The live price of Host AI (HOSTAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HOSTAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Host AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.84 USD
- Host AI price change within the day is -1.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Host AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Host AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Host AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Host AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-37.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Host AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.96%
-10.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HostAI has been founded with the intentions of providing access to Cloud Hosting, Computing, and Gaming Resources to users of Decentralized Finance. They believe in the free world without the impact of country or national restrictions on resources and believe the most recent surge in DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) is cryptocurrency's next step in Decentralization. Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) is an emerging trend in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency. It is the creation of Blockchain applications giving DeFi participants access to Real World Services (RWS) without limitations an restrictions of jurisdiction. HostAI expands on the concept of DePIN and introduces the concept to the Cloud Hosting/Computing/Gaming sectors through Servers-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Hosting-as-a-Service (HaaS) options. HostAI aims to expand services over the coming months to incorporate cryptocurrency's ever present Nodes-as-a-Service (NaaS) and Validators-as-a-Service (VaaS) industries. All services will be available through thier website with development of a personalized management Dashboard in progress. Over time, HostAI aims to become your all-in-one solution that allows the conversion of cryptocurrency into Cloud applications and their respective services.
