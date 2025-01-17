HorusLayer Price ($HRX)
The live price of HorusLayer ($HRX) today is 0.003023 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $HRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HorusLayer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.53 USD
- HorusLayer price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the $HRX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $HRX price information.
During today, the price change of HorusLayer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HorusLayer to USD was $ -0.0000289567.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HorusLayer to USD was $ +0.0000182005.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HorusLayer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000289567
|-0.95%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000182005
|+0.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of HorusLayer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HorusLayer stands as the ultimate hub of Defi innovation, empowering individual users to amplify assets through pioneering restaking strategies and savvy management integrations. For projects, HorusLayer serves as a versatile platform, facilitating optimized asset growth and driving sustainable development within the dynamic digital asset ecosystem. Unlock the potential of HorusLayer with our array of cutting-edge features designed to revolutionize asset management, maximize returns, and empower users in the dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi): 1. Optimized Staking and LSDs Aggregators 2. Secure Validator Network 3. DeFi Ecosystem Collaboration 5. Automated Investment Management 6. Innovation Nexus: HorusLayer Labs 7. Hardware Wallet Integration 8. Crypto Debit Card
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $HRX to AUD
A$0.0048368
|1 $HRX to GBP
￡0.00247886
|1 $HRX to EUR
€0.00293231
|1 $HRX to USD
$0.003023
|1 $HRX to MYR
RM0.0136035
|1 $HRX to TRY
₺0.10746765
|1 $HRX to JPY
¥0.47025788
|1 $HRX to RUB
₽0.3110667
|1 $HRX to INR
₹0.2617918
|1 $HRX to IDR
Rp49.55736912
|1 $HRX to PHP
₱0.1771478
|1 $HRX to EGP
￡E.0.15229874
|1 $HRX to BRL
R$0.01828915
|1 $HRX to CAD
C$0.00435312
|1 $HRX to BDT
৳0.36753634
|1 $HRX to NGN
₦4.7013696
|1 $HRX to UAH
₴0.12751014
|1 $HRX to VES
Bs0.163242
|1 $HRX to PKR
Rs0.84323562
|1 $HRX to KZT
₸1.6037015
|1 $HRX to THB
฿0.10405166
|1 $HRX to TWD
NT$0.09948693
|1 $HRX to CHF
Fr0.00275093
|1 $HRX to HKD
HK$0.02351894
|1 $HRX to MAD
.د.م0.03041138