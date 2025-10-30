Home Depot xStock (HDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 375.2 $ 375.2 $ 375.2 24H Low $ 387.23 $ 387.23 $ 387.23 24H High 24H Low $ 375.2$ 375.2 $ 375.2 24H High $ 387.23$ 387.23 $ 387.23 All Time High $ 427.69$ 427.69 $ 427.69 Lowest Price $ 364.56$ 364.56 $ 364.56 Price Change (1H) +0.07% Price Change (1D) -1.91% Price Change (7D) -2.93% Price Change (7D) -2.93%

Home Depot xStock (HDX) real-time price is $377.82. Over the past 24 hours, HDX traded between a low of $ 375.2 and a high of $ 387.23, showing active market volatility. HDX's all-time high price is $ 427.69, while its all-time low price is $ 364.56.

In terms of short-term performance, HDX has changed by +0.07% over the past hour, -1.91% over 24 hours, and -2.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Home Depot xStock (HDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 126.60K$ 126.60K $ 126.60K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.17M$ 8.17M $ 8.17M Circulation Supply 334.16 334.16 334.16 Total Supply 21,570.30382888 21,570.30382888 21,570.30382888

The current Market Cap of Home Depot xStock is $ 126.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HDX is 334.16, with a total supply of 21570.30382888. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.17M.