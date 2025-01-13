Holonus Price (HLN)
The live price of Holonus (HLN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HLN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Holonus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Holonus price change within the day is -0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HLN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Holonus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Holonus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Holonus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Holonus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.16%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Holonus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.30%
+20.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Holonus is a platform to create an economic zone based on DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Holonus is a blockchain-based best ecosystem platform for the next generation with a view to creating an economic zone based on the DAO. Holonus participants will be evaluated for their contributions to the Holonus economic zone and will receive legitimate reward through smart contracts. We will realize an economic zone free from a hierarchical structure that forms contemporary society."
