$HODL is a BSC cult token deployed on four.meme
The most valuable lesson CZ ever learned: "HODL = Hold On 4 Dear Life."
Lately, the crypto space has been plagued by short-term thinking—jeets dumping for quick gains and news-driven hype cycles. The art of building a strong, unique, and faithful meme community is being replaced by constant chasing of new pnd tokens.
$HODL will change everything from now on. It’s the first cult token on BSC, bringing together like-minded individuals who believe in holding for generational wealth—a safe paradise for holders.
As CZ recently said: "Over the last 4 years, some things never change - If you can't hold, you won't be rich."
This is the mindset that will make crypto a true lifetime investment. CZ is ultra-bullish on #HODL—are you?
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HoldOn4DearLife (HODL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HoldOn4DearLife (HODL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HoldOn4DearLife (HODL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HODL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HODL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.