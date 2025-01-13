Hocus Pocus Finance Price (HOC)
The live price of Hocus Pocus Finance (HOC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HOC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hocus Pocus Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.89K USD
- Hocus Pocus Finance price change within the day is +6.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HOC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HOC price information.
During today, the price change of Hocus Pocus Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hocus Pocus Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hocus Pocus Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hocus Pocus Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-62.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hocus Pocus Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.24%
+6.45%
-3.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hocus Pocus is a flexible staking protocol on the PulseChain network, enabling users to enhance their yield in terms of percentages and duration. At the core of this initiative lies the Hocus Pocus Aether, a robust smart contract responsible for overseeing the entire platform. The Aether is supported by three contracts: the Hocus Pocus Token, the Hocus Pocus Cauldron NFT, and the Hocus Pocus Booster NFT. The Hocus Pocus Token functions as the platform's native currency, serving as the backbone of the entire system. Hocus Pocus also serves as the backbone for PulseMarket, one of the top marketplaces on the PulseChain network, and acts as the backbone for various farming pools.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HOC to AUD
A$--
|1 HOC to GBP
￡--
|1 HOC to EUR
€--
|1 HOC to USD
$--
|1 HOC to MYR
RM--
|1 HOC to TRY
₺--
|1 HOC to JPY
¥--
|1 HOC to RUB
₽--
|1 HOC to INR
₹--
|1 HOC to IDR
Rp--
|1 HOC to PHP
₱--
|1 HOC to EGP
￡E.--
|1 HOC to BRL
R$--
|1 HOC to CAD
C$--
|1 HOC to BDT
৳--
|1 HOC to NGN
₦--
|1 HOC to UAH
₴--
|1 HOC to VES
Bs--
|1 HOC to PKR
Rs--
|1 HOC to KZT
₸--
|1 HOC to THB
฿--
|1 HOC to TWD
NT$--
|1 HOC to CHF
Fr--
|1 HOC to HKD
HK$--
|1 HOC to MAD
.د.م--