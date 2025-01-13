Hinkal Staked ETH Price (HETH)
The live price of Hinkal Staked ETH (HETH) today is 3,291.75 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hinkal Staked ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 251.15K USD
- Hinkal Staked ETH price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
HETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Hinkal Staked ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hinkal Staked ETH to USD was $ -454.1252215500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hinkal Staked ETH to USD was $ +403.4921814000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hinkal Staked ETH to USD was $ +708.2983631138973.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -454.1252215500
|-13.79%
|60 Days
|$ +403.4921814000
|+12.26%
|90 Days
|$ +708.2983631138973
|+27.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Hinkal Staked ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hinkal is an institutional-grade Shared Privacy Layer enabling anonymity staking and confidential cross-chain transactions. Users can store assets and execute cross-chain transactions across DeFi markets without compromising privacy or compliance. They are also incentivized to increase the Shared Privacy Pool by staking their assets. In return, they receive rewards and Liquid Privacy Tokens (LPTs) representing their staked assets that can be used for further strategies.
