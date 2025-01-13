What is Himo World (HIMO)

What Is Himo World (Himo)? Himo World is an NFT game that features deck building, strategy mechanic combine with a match-3 gameplay. It’s super easy to play, but unlike other casual match 3 game, it’s hard to master. The game features Free-to-Play, Create-to-Earn and a new way to earn which we believe will become the next trend in NFT gaming: Compete-to-Earn. Additionally, we have multiple game modes, including PvE with Rogue-like and PvP, Seasonal Ranking system, Tournament, Items staking and even more will come in the future. The hero will be our NFT. There are 3 attributes defined the Hero: Races, Classes, Skills. Race and Class attributes are hero-based. When unlocked, Heroes will include 1 empty skill slot. The player needs to add a skill card. When opening upper level, the heroes will unlock additional skill slots, most will max out at 6 slots. Aside from that Skill Cards, Gold and Items also are NFTs

Himo World (HIMO) Resource Official Website