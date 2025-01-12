High Yield ETH Index Price (HYETH)
The live price of High Yield ETH Index (HYETH) today is 3,885.68 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HYETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key High Yield ETH Index Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.92 USD
- High Yield ETH Index price change within the day is -0.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HYETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HYETH price information.
During today, the price change of High Yield ETH Index to USD was $ -11.519044484715.
In the past 30 days, the price change of High Yield ETH Index to USD was $ -680.3219513920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of High Yield ETH Index to USD was $ +54.4103999040.
In the past 90 days, the price change of High Yield ETH Index to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -11.519044484715
|-0.29%
|30 Days
|$ -680.3219513920
|-17.50%
|60 Days
|$ +54.4103999040
|+1.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of High Yield ETH Index: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.29%
-9.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The High Yield ETH (hyETH) token from Index Coop is a diversified index targeting the highest ETH-denominated yields on Ethereum Mainnet. hyETH is designed to track and gain exposure to some of the highest ETH-denominated yields available within the DeFi ecosystem. Tokenisation of these strategies abstracts away the complexity, management, and need for continual monitoring and trading for users. hyETH will be rebalanced monthly to reflect the most current, relevant strategies.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HYETH to AUD
A$6,294.8016
|1 HYETH to GBP
￡3,147.4008
|1 HYETH to EUR
€3,769.1096
|1 HYETH to USD
$3,885.68
|1 HYETH to MYR
RM17,446.7032
|1 HYETH to TRY
₺137,553.072
|1 HYETH to JPY
¥612,655.1656
|1 HYETH to RUB
₽394,901.6584
|1 HYETH to INR
₹334,829.0456
|1 HYETH to IDR
Rp63,699,661.9392
|1 HYETH to PHP
₱229,255.12
|1 HYETH to EGP
￡E.196,421.124
|1 HYETH to BRL
R$23,780.3616
|1 HYETH to CAD
C$5,595.3792
|1 HYETH to BDT
৳473,975.2464
|1 HYETH to NGN
₦6,024,280.5584
|1 HYETH to UAH
₴165,024.8296
|1 HYETH to VES
Bs205,941.04
|1 HYETH to PKR
Rs1,086,902.4096
|1 HYETH to KZT
₸2,060,265.2496
|1 HYETH to THB
฿134,755.3824
|1 HYETH to TWD
NT$128,654.8648
|1 HYETH to CHF
Fr3,535.9688
|1 HYETH to HKD
HK$30,230.5904
|1 HYETH to MAD
.د.م39,206.5112