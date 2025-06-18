High Growth ETH Price (HGETH)
The live price of High Growth ETH (HGETH) today is 2,609.36 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 48.23M USD. HGETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key High Growth ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- High Growth ETH price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 19.04K USD
During today, the price change of High Growth ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of High Growth ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of High Growth ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of High Growth ETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of High Growth ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
hgETH (High Growth Ethereum) is an innovative DeFi protocol designed to optimize Ethereum (ETH) staking by providing users with higher yield opportunities through a combination of advanced staking strategies and additional liquidity. The project aims to maximize returns for users by utilizing cutting-edge technology to enhance staking efficiency while maintaining security and scalability. hgETH offers users an opportunity to earn superior rewards compared to traditional Ethereum staking, with a focus on driving high growth within the Ethereum ecosystem.
