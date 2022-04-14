Hermes DAO (HMX) Information

Hermes DAO is a decentralized fund for investments in crypto assets (tokens, coins, NFTs...) managed by Hermes DAO Parliament and the community. Hermes DAO priority is constant and stable income that will be distributed in the form of passive income to HMX liquidity providers and stakers. The goal is to distribute 65% of the profit from each share and use 35% for new investments. 65% of the generated income from investments goes to HMX liquidity providers and stakers in the form of rewards. Using a governance platform, the community will decide in what form the rewards from the income will be distributed. Users are able to farm multiple rewards tokens with the same liquidity. Governance platform is a tool for implementing the concept of decentralization in Hermes DAO. Any holder who has Hermes (HMX) tokens above a set limit will be able to create a poll. Likewise, each voter who has Hermes (HMX) tokens above a set minimum, has the same voting power as anyone else.