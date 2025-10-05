The live Hermes AI Investment Fund price today is 0 USD. Track real-time HERMES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HERMES price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Hermes AI Investment Fund price today is 0 USD. Track real-time HERMES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore HERMES price trend easily at MEXC now.

Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:01:59 (UTC+8)

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.53%

-2.36%

+11.78%

+11.78%

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, HERMES traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. HERMES's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, HERMES has changed by -0.53% over the past hour, -2.36% over 24 hours, and +11.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Market Information

$ 73.80K
$ 73.80K$ 73.80K

--
----

$ 82.35K
$ 82.35K$ 82.35K

896.14B
896.14B 896.14B

1,000,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hermes AI Investment Fund is $ 73.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HERMES is 896.14B, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.35K.

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Hermes AI Investment Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hermes AI Investment Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hermes AI Investment Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hermes AI Investment Fund to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.36%
30 Days$ 0-11.75%
60 Days$ 0-24.58%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES)

HERMES AI: THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED DIVIDEND PLATFORM & 10-FACTOR INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION

INTRODUCTION

A revolution is happening in the financial world. With an AI-powered analytics infrastructure, real-time blockchain dividend system, and decentralized economic model, Hermes AI offers investors both a powerful tool and a sustainable passive income channel. This platform features the world's first 10-factor AI-driven investment analysis engine and provides hybrid cross-market analytics for NASDAQ, BIST100, and crypto assets. At its core lies Hermes AI Coin — the first “equity token” that delivers instant dividends per transaction.

THE POWER OF 10 ANALYSIS FACTORS

Hermes AI offers a multidimensional approach to investing, driven 100% by AI and real-time data. The 10-factor framework includes:

Technical Momentum & Structure

Insider & Institutional Activity

Sentiment Intelligence

Volume Dynamics

Options Flow Analysis

Analyst Consensus

Fundamental Strength

Risk & Macro Context

Earnings Quality

Market Leadership & Sector Flow

These factors are sourced from major data providers (Bloomberg Terminal, Polygon, Finnhub, CoinGecko, etc.) and interpreted through GPT-4o-based AI. Each stock or token is scored through this funnel and presented to users in a clear, digestible format.

HERMES AI COIN: THE FUTURE OF PASSIVE INCOME

More than just a utility token, Hermes AI Coin is a digital equity model providing holders with instant dividends. Every transaction — whether analysis, payment, or token transfer — distributes 100% of the fee revenue back to holders.

PancakeSwap liquidity is permanently locked.

No new coins can be minted.

Smart contract ownership is renounced and wallets are secured.

A 3% transaction fee is applied and fully distributed to holders.

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Resource

Official Website

Hermes AI Investment Fund Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Hermes AI Investment Fund.

Check the Hermes AI Investment Fund price prediction now!

HERMES to Local Currencies

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HERMES token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES)

How much is Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) worth today?
The live HERMES price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current HERMES to USD price?
The current price of HERMES to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Hermes AI Investment Fund?
The market cap for HERMES is $ 73.80K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of HERMES?
The circulating supply of HERMES is 896.14B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HERMES?
HERMES achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HERMES?
HERMES saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of HERMES?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HERMES is -- USD.
Will HERMES go higher this year?
HERMES might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HERMES price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 15:01:59 (UTC+8)

