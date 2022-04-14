Helping Hearts International (HHI) Information

With a vision to create a more connected and impactful world, we empower individuals, organizations, and communities to support causes they believe in — without the barriers of traditional crowdfunding. Helping Hearts International is more than a crowdfunding platform—it's a global blockchain-based humanitarian platform that reaches the most vulnerable individuals in society. Those who are unable to access basic necessities, education, shelter, or means of communication are often left in the dark. Helping Hearts International is a platform that connects those who are in need with those who can give.