Helping Hearts International (HHI) Tokenomics

Helping Hearts International (HHI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Helping Hearts International (HHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Helping Hearts International (HHI) Information

With a vision to create a more connected and impactful world, we empower individuals, organizations, and communities to support causes they believe in — without the barriers of traditional crowdfunding. Helping Hearts International is more than a crowdfunding platform—it's a global blockchain-based humanitarian platform that reaches the most vulnerable individuals in society. Those who are unable to access basic necessities, education, shelter, or means of communication are often left in the dark. Helping Hearts International is a platform that connects those who are in need with those who can give.

Official Website:
https://helpinghearts.co

Helping Hearts International (HHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Helping Hearts International (HHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.68K
$ 4.68K$ 4.68K
Total Supply:
$ 99.97M
$ 99.97M$ 99.97M
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.97M
$ 9.97M$ 9.97M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 46.91K
$ 46.91K$ 46.91K
All-Time High:
$ 0.074744
$ 0.074744$ 0.074744
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00046922
$ 0.00046922$ 0.00046922

Helping Hearts International (HHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Helping Hearts International (HHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of HHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many HHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand HHI's tokenomics, explore HHI token's live price!

HHI Price Prediction

Want to know where HHI might be heading? Our HHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.