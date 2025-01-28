HeFi Price (HEFI)
The live price of HeFi (HEFI) today is 0.00271523 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 272.86K USD. HEFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HeFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 759.90 USD
- HeFi price change within the day is +52.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.49M USD
During today, the price change of HeFi to USD was $ +0.00093797.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HeFi to USD was $ -0.0016948549.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HeFi to USD was $ -0.0020604245.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HeFi to USD was $ -0.015476687734900493.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00093797
|+52.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016948549
|-62.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020604245
|-75.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.015476687734900493
|-85.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of HeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+52.78%
-20.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HeFi Project is a digital platform aimed at enhancing elderly life by merging health and finance. It leverages blockchain and AI for secure health data management and community engagement. HeFi Token, integral to this ecosystem, rewards users for participation, usable for various services within the platform.
