HedgeTrade Price (HEDG)
The live price of HedgeTrade (HEDG) today is 0.00675257 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HEDG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key HedgeTrade Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.36K USD
- HedgeTrade price change within the day is -4.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the HEDG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of HedgeTrade to USD was $ -0.00034315909037582.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HedgeTrade to USD was $ -0.0009387287.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HedgeTrade to USD was $ +0.0012731254.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HedgeTrade to USD was $ +0.00161445702762431.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00034315909037582
|-4.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009387287
|-13.90%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0012731254
|+18.85%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00161445702762431
|+31.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of HedgeTrade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.33%
-4.83%
-1.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HedgeTrade is a decentralized prediction market focused on a wide variety of financial assets. Trade predictions can then be purchased using the HEDG token for users to replicate and learn from. Correct trade predictions award the trade predictor with the HEDG tokens originally put forth by those individuals who purchased that prediction originally through the marketplace. Incorrect trade predictions see the HEDG tokens used to buy that prediction returned to the original buyer(s).
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
