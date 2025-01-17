Healix AI Price (HXAI)
The live price of Healix AI (HXAI) today is 0.08165 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 816.50K USD. HXAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Healix AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 100.28K USD
- Healix AI price change within the day is -24.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the HXAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HXAI price information.
During today, the price change of Healix AI to USD was $ -0.02675771739505288.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Healix AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Healix AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Healix AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.02675771739505288
|-24.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Healix AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.14%
-24.68%
-62.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Healix AI ($HxAI) is a DeSci (Decentralized Science) AI-powered healthcare platform designed to revolutionize how individuals access and manage their health. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Healix AI offers instant health diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and tailored wellness guidance. The platform ensures data privacy, blockchain security, and 24/7 availability, providing users with a secure, innovative, and accessible healthcare ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 HXAI to AUD
A$0.1314565
|1 HXAI to GBP
￡0.066953
|1 HXAI to EUR
€0.0792005
|1 HXAI to USD
$0.08165
|1 HXAI to MYR
RM0.367425
|1 HXAI to TRY
₺2.9026575
|1 HXAI to JPY
¥12.7137215
|1 HXAI to RUB
₽8.460573
|1 HXAI to INR
₹7.0700735
|1 HXAI to IDR
Rp1,338.524376
|1 HXAI to PHP
₱4.7822405
|1 HXAI to EGP
￡E.4.1143435
|1 HXAI to BRL
R$0.4939825
|1 HXAI to CAD
C$0.117576
|1 HXAI to BDT
৳9.927007
|1 HXAI to NGN
₦126.98208
|1 HXAI to UAH
₴3.443997
|1 HXAI to VES
Bs4.4091
|1 HXAI to PKR
Rs22.775451
|1 HXAI to KZT
₸43.315325
|1 HXAI to THB
฿2.8128425
|1 HXAI to TWD
NT$2.686285
|1 HXAI to CHF
Fr0.0743015
|1 HXAI to HKD
HK$0.635237
|1 HXAI to MAD
.د.م0.821399