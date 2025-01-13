Headline Price (HDL)
The live price of Headline (HDL) today is 0.00791803 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HDL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Headline Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.51 USD
- Headline price change within the day is -1.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Headline to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Headline to USD was $ -0.0024895925.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Headline to USD was $ +0.0091367478.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Headline to USD was $ +0.004971582773259361.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0024895925
|-31.44%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0091367478
|+115.39%
|90 Days
|$ +0.004971582773259361
|+168.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Headline: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.21%
-16.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
HEADLINE’s foundational principles support the ever-growing demands of our most energy-intensive projects. We deploy an end-to-end pragmatic approach to all aspects of business operations, while simultaneously empowering team leaders with the freedom to make the decisions necessary to maximize success and efficiency. Our principles are applicable to all stages of development, on the front and back end of all projects built by or on behalf of HEADLINE.
|1 HDL to AUD
A$0.0128272086
|1 HDL to GBP
￡0.0064136043
|1 HDL to EUR
€0.0076804891
|1 HDL to USD
$0.00791803
|1 HDL to MYR
RM0.0355519547
|1 HDL to TRY
₺0.2805358029
|1 HDL to JPY
¥1.2496234946
|1 HDL to RUB
₽0.8064513555
|1 HDL to INR
₹0.6822966451
|1 HDL to IDR
Rp129.8037497232
|1 HDL to PHP
₱0.46716377
|1 HDL to EGP
￡E.0.400652318
|1 HDL to BRL
R$0.0484583436
|1 HDL to CAD
C$0.0114019632
|1 HDL to BDT
৳0.9701962159
|1 HDL to NGN
₦12.3333610689
|1 HDL to UAH
₴0.3362787341
|1 HDL to VES
Bs0.41965559
|1 HDL to PKR
Rs2.2148313516
|1 HDL to KZT
₸4.1982978666
|1 HDL to THB
฿0.2750723622
|1 HDL to TWD
NT$0.2621659733
|1 HDL to CHF
Fr0.0072054073
|1 HDL to HKD
HK$0.0616022734
|1 HDL to MAD
.د.م0.0798929227