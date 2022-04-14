HarryPotterTrumpHomerSimpson777Inu (ETHEREUM) Tokenomics
HarryPotterTrumpHomerSimpson777Inu (ETHEREUM) Information
What is the project about?
Meme Multiverse! In the ever-evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, a new contender has emerged, ready to cast its spell on the world. Behold, the enchanting and whimsical meme coin known as 'HarryPotterTrumpHomerSimpson777Inu', trading under the ticker $ETHEREUM. This isn't just another coin; it's a fantastical blend of magic, politics, and supernatural power, all wrapped up in the adorably mischievous form of a Shiba Inu.
What makes your project unique?
Our community is one of the strongest there is on the Ethereum Blockchain.
History of your project.
What’s next for your project?
CEX listings
What can your token be used for?
Pure memecoin
HarryPotterTrumpHomerSimpson777Inu (ETHEREUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for HarryPotterTrumpHomerSimpson777Inu (ETHEREUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
HarryPotterTrumpHomerSimpson777Inu (ETHEREUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HarryPotterTrumpHomerSimpson777Inu (ETHEREUM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHEREUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHEREUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ETHEREUM's tokenomics, explore ETHEREUM token's live price!
ETHEREUM Price Prediction
Want to know where ETHEREUM might be heading? Our ETHEREUM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.