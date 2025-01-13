Hard Frog Nick Price (NICK)
The live price of Hard Frog Nick (NICK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. NICK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Hard Frog Nick Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.44 USD
- Hard Frog Nick price change within the day is +0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-47.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Hard Frog Nick: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.94%
-14.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project Title: NICK - The Currency of Memes Overview: NICK is a unique and entertaining cryptoasset designed to exist at the intersection of cryptocurrency and meme culture. It is built with the sole purpose of being shared and enjoyed for fun, with no expectations of profit. NICK is envisioned as a digital token that immortalizes the lighthearted and humorous persona of "Hard Rock Nick" on the blockchain, turning him into one of the wealthiest frogs in the world within this crypto ecosystem. Tokenomics: Token Name: NICK Blockchain: Avalanche Total Supply: 100,000,000 NICK Distribution: 99% used to from LP 1% for marketing Utility: NICK tokens have zero intrinsic value and are not intended for financial gain. Their primary utility lies in their representation of the meme culture and the humorous narrative around Hard Rock Nick. Holders of NICK tokens gain access to exclusive meme content, digital collectibles, and special community events. Community Engagement: The project thrives on community participation. Regular meme contests, challenges, and events will be organized to keep the community engaged. NICK holders will have the opportunity to vote on the direction of the project, ensuring a decentralized and democratic approach to decision-making. Conclusion: NICK aims to be a unique and entertaining addition to the crypto landscape, bringing humor and creativity to the blockchain. It's an experiment in creating a cryptoasset solely for the joy of sharing memes and building a community around a playful and lighthearted narrative.
