Hana by Virtuals (HANA) Information

Hana is the AI Agent of Persona. She is the main character of tomorrow. A transmedia agentic character featured in short films, manga, games and living alongside us every day as an AI agent on social media.

She interacts with her community on social platforms and generates personalized content based on NFT identity helping users grow their digital brand (videos, images, text). Powered by a proprietary AI framework, Hana is also the foundation of Hana Studios, a platform offering Agent-as-a-Service tools through crypto payments, including $HANA.